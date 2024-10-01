The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has announced the State Service (Mains) Exam result 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

A total of 703 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The State Services Main exam was conducted from June 24 to 26 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM and on June 27 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 242 vacancies.

Steps to download SSE Mains result 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE Mains 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSE Mains result 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Preliminary exam, a Main exam and a physical eligibility test (PET) based on the post.