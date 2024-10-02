The Supreme Court of India has released the practical skill test and interview schedule for the posts of Junior Court Attendant (Cooking Knowing). Eligible candidates can check and download the interview schedule from the official website www.sci.gov.in .

As per the notification, the practical skill test will be conducted from October 14 to 18, whereas the interview round will be held from October 15 to 19, 2024. The applicants who will be declared qualified in the written test are eligible to appear for the interview and practical skill test.

“It is hereby informed that practical trade skill test in cooking and interview for the post of Junior Court Attendant (cooking knowing) in respect of concerned candidates will be conducted batch-wise in Delhi only,” reads the notification.

Direct link to practical skill test and interview schedule.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released and the objections were invited up to September 29 (10.00 am). A fee of Rs 100 per challenge was applicable. The written exam was conducted on September 17, 2024.