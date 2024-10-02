The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has announced the CRP Clerk XIV Preliminary Exam 2024 results. Candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in .

The results will be available to download till October 7, 2024. The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 24, 25 and 31, 2024.

IBPS aims to fill up a total of 6,148 Clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks, reports Hindustan Times. The Main exam is likely to be held on October 13, 2024.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk XIV result 2024

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP Clerk XIV result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Clerk XIV result 2024.