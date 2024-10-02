The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the document verification and interview schedule for the State Service (Mains) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The interview will be conducted from October 15 to November 11. The process of verification of documents of the candidates shortlisted for interview will be done one day before the interview date in the first shift from — 10.00 am to 01.00 pm and the second shift — 02.00 pm to 05.00 pm.

“The candidates must ensure to be present at the Commission's office for document verification/interview in the first shift at 09.30 am and second shift at 01.30 pm. Candidates who are absent during document verification will not be allowed to appear in the interview,” reads the notification.

Steps to check DV and interview schedule

Visit the official notification psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Notification Regarding Document Verification and Interview of State Service Exam -2023’ link Check the schedule Save the schedule Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the DV and interview schedule.

Candidates can also download interview call letter through and required performa. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Direct link to the call letter schedule.