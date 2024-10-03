Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Senior Computer Assistant posts (Advt. No. 02/2024). Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

The written exam will be conducted on November 10 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM. There will be four alternative to every question. For each wrong answer marked by the candidates, one-fourth of the marks will be deducted as penalty.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 posts out of which 23 are permanent Sr Computer Asst. posts in the Finance Department and 10 are temporary posts in the Dept of Industries and Commerce.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of 2 successive stages - 1) Written examination worth 85 marks and 2) Interview/Personality Test worth 15 marks.