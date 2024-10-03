The Jute Corporation Of India Limited ( JCI ) has invited applications for the engagement of Apprentice Trainees for the period 2024-2025. Interested candidates can register on the official website jutecorp.in or apprenticeshipindia.gov.in till October 21, 2024.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on September 1, 2024: 18 years to 21 years. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC (NCL) candidates.

Educational Qualification: Passed in Class 12th from any Institute recognized by the Board/ State Board. Only Candidates who have passed out in the years 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 are eligible to apply. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts 2024

Visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Register yourself on the portal After registration, click on “Apprenticeship Opportunities” and apply for “The Jute Corporation of India Limited” from the “Establishment list” using your login ID Submit and take a printout for future reference

Applicants must submit completely fill in and signed application form (Annexure-I) and Annexure-II along with self-attested copies in support of age, qualification and caste (if applicable) and 2 (two) copies of coloured passport size photographs by speed post/ registered to “CHIEF MANAGER (HR) THE JUTE CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED, PATSAN BHAWAN, 3RD and 4TH FLOOR, BLOCK CF, NEW TOWN, KOLKATA-700156”

“The candidates should super scribe on the envelop, the Name of the Post and Advertisement Number. Application received without superscription on the envelop shall be “REJECTED” and no communication will be made in this regard,” reads the notification.