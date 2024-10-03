Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the final result of the Supervisor , post, Social Welfare Department post under Advt. No. 02 of 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification. “Final allotment shall be only after verification of requisite documents/ mark sheets/ degree certificates by the concerned document verification committee at the time of document verification,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 201 posts. The JKSSB Supervisor written exam was held on June 23, 2024.

Steps to download Supervisor final result 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in

