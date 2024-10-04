Rashtriya Indian Military College ( RIMC ) Dehradun (UK) has postponed the application submission deadline for admissions to Class 8th for the July 2025 term. Students studying in or have passed Class VII can apply till October 10, 2024. Earlier, the application deadline was September 30, 2024.

“…it is to inform that the RIMC, Dehradun has extended the last date for submission of application form from 30th September 2024 to 10th October 2024 due to lesser number of Candidates sitting for RIMC Entrance Examination and requested to accept the application forms received till 10th October 2024,” reads the notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 1, 2024.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for candidates under the general category, whereas Rs 555 is applicable to candidates from ST/SC category.

Application Process

Completely filled-in application forms in duplicate along with necessary certificates for Boys and Girls should be sent to the Asst. Secretary (Exams), A.P. Public Service Commission, New Heads of the Department’s Building, 2nd Floor, Near RTA Office, Opp: Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, M.G. Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010 on or before October 10, 2024. More details in the notification below:

