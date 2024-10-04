HPSC answer key 2024 released for Asst Architect posts, here’s direct link
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website hpsc.gov.in.
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Architect post under Advt. No. 13/2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website hpsc.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 6 up to 5.00 PM. A fee of Rs 250 per objection is applicable. The exam was conducted on September 29, 2024. The Commission aims to fill up 8 Asst Architect posts.
Direct link to the official notification.
Steps to download Asst Architect answer key 2024
Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Assistant Architect answer key 2024 link
Login and check the answer key
Download and take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to Assistant Architect answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.