The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for the theory exam of the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) for the October and November 2024 sessions. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites nios.ac.in or sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10th and 12th exams will commence on October 22 and conclude on November 30 in both Indian and overseas exam centers. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule in the notification below:

Steps to download NIOS Class 10th, 12th admit card

Visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Exams and Results tab Click on the Examination—Hall Ticket Oct/Nov 2024 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

