The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Central Police Organization has released the admit card for recruiting the Sub-Inspector for the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Eligible candidates can download the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) exam admit card through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The PET/PST exam will be held from October 14 to 25. The recruitment drive aims to hire for 4137 vacancies. The commission has also released the reporting time roll number-wise. Candidates can check their exam schedule from the official notification mentioned below:

Here’s the detailed exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Go to the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the admit card tab Click on your region Fill the details download the admit card Save the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the Eastern Region admit card here.

Direct link to download the Karnataka Kerala Region admit card here.

Direct link to download the Southern Region admit card here.

Direct link to download the North Eastern Region admit card here.

Direct link to download the Western Region admit card here.

Direct link to download the Madhya Pradesh Region admit card here.

Direct link to download the Central Region admit card here.

Direct link to download the North Western Region admit card here.

Direct link to download the North Region admit card here.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.