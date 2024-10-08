The University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant under Advt. No. MC/CCS/NT-II/2024 tomorrow, October 9. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.ucms.ac.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 27 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Board / University / Institution. Having a typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting through Computers. More details in the notification below:

Here’s Junior Assistant notification 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from the UR/ OBC/ EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD and Women applicants are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Jr Assistant posts 2024

Visit the official website ucms.ac.in Go to Careers under More Links tab Click on the Junior Assistant application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Junior Assistant posts 2024.