The University of Jammu has postponed the State Eligibility Test date for Assistant Professor for UT of Jammu & Kashmir ( JKSET ) and UT of Ladakh (LASET) 2024 citing ‘Kashmir Marathon-2024’ in Srinagar and Karva Chauth (popular Indian Festival/Fast) falling on the same date and other reasons. The revised schedule will be notified later. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 20, 2024.

“The JKSET Agency, University of Jammu is in receipt of various representations from the candidates to postpone the date of JKSET/LASET Examination – 2024 citing ‘Kashmir Marathon-2024’ in Srinagar and popular Festival/Fast ‘Karva Chauth’ falling on the same date and other reasons,” reads the notification. The candidates are advised to visit the official website www.jujkset.in on regular intervals for the latest updates.

Here’s the official notification.

The applications were invited from June 11 to July 20 without a late fee. The last date to submit the form with the late fee is July 25, 2024. The application correction window was open from July 29 to 31, 2024.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.