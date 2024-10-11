The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released its annual calendar for 2025 which includes the tentative schedule for various exams. Candidates can check and download the calendar through the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC annual calendar 2025 includes key recruitment exams such as the Combined Civil Services (Group I, Group II, and Group IV), Combined Technical Services, and several others.

TNPSC Exam Schedule

Examination Date of Notification Exam Date Combined Civil Services Examination - I (Group I Services) 01.04.2025 15.06.2025 Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) 25.04.2025 13.07.2025 Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) 07.05.2025 21.07.2025 Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts) 21.05.2025 04.08.2025 Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level) 13.06.2025 27.08.2025 Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) 15.07.2025 28.09.2025 Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services 07.10.2025 21.12.2025

“There may be addition or deletion to examinations mentioned in the planner,” reads the official notification. The vacancies will be announced in the notification later on. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

