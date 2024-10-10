The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) will soon close the online application window for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor, Grade II posts under Notification No. 13/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till October 12, 2024. The correction window will open from October 16 to 18, 2024.

The Preliminary exam will be conducted on December 14 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 26 years to 36 years as on July 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must possess B.L., Degree of any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission for the purpose of its grant. Must be a member of the Bar and must have had active practice in Criminal Courts for a period of not less than 5 years. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for the Preliminary exam will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. The fee for the Main written examination is Rs 200. Candidates belonging to special categories can avail of exemption from paying examination fees as per eligibility criteria.

Steps to apply for APP Grade II posts 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the application link under ASSISTANT PUBLIC PROSECUTOR (GRADE II) posts Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to apply for APP Grade II posts 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination and Interview round.