The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the provisional result for the selection of Compositor (Grade-II), Copy Holder, Proof Reader, Dissection Hall Attendant, Forester, Record Keeper/ Record Clerk/ Computer Operator and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website apssb.nic.in.

The board has also released the PST/PET and skill test schedule. The test will be conducted on October 16 and 19. Candidates have to upload their documents by October 12 to 17 by 3.00 pm.

How to check the result

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest news section Click on the provisionally shortlisted candidates for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination - 2024 Check the result and test schedule Print the result for future reference

