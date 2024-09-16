The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2024 or CHSL 2024 . As per the notification, candidates can download the CHSLE 2024 hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in .

The written exam and PET/ PST will be conducted on October 6 and October 16, respectively. The tentative date for the skill test will be held from October 19 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies.

“Any issues/ complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 30/09/2024. No representations will be entertained thereafter,” reads the notification.

How to download the CHSL admit card

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in Click on ‘Admit Card’ tab Click on ‘download admit card’ link Fill your details and submit Print your admit card for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.