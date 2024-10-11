The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has deferred the online application deadline for the NMAT 2024 . Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website www.mba.com till October 13, 2024.

The exam will be conducted from November 5 to December 20, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held at 87 test centres across 83 cities. The exam will be held for a duration of 120 minutes. The papers will consist of a total of 108 questions. The candidate can take the NMAT exam three times in a given testing year. The exam is being held for admissions to some leading graduate business programmes.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets a week before the commencement of the exam.

Steps to apply for NMAT 2024

Visit the official website mba.com On the homepage, click on the registration link Fill in the details and create a profile Fill up the application form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NMAT 2024.