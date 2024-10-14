The Maharashtra Public Service Commission ( MPSC ) has announced the results of Group B Services Main Examination 2023 under Advt. no. 070/2023. Eligible candidates can download the final results from the official website mpsc.gov.in .

As per the notification, a total of 164 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment against the 164 notified vacancies. The Commission has also released category wise cut-off marks.

Steps to download ASO final result 2023

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ASO final result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the final result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission will commence the registrations for the Group B, C Services Exam 2024. Candidates can apply for the exams on the official website mpsc.gov.in till November 4, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 480 Group B posts and 1333 Group C posts.

The Group B Services Prelims exam will be conducted on January 5, 2025, whereas the Group C Services Prelims exam will be held on February 2, 2025.

