The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has rescheduled the exam date for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) exam. Eligible candidates can check the revised exam schedule and download the admit card through the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The exam date for Post Graduate Teachers in Economics (ROH & Mewat Cadre), English (ROH Cadre), Hindi (Mewat Cadre), and Ayurvedic Medical Officer in Health & Ayush Department, Haryana has been rescheduled to November 3. The commission has advised the candidates to download the admit card by October 28. The exam dates for other exams remain unchanged. For more details, candidates can refer to the exam rescheduled notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3069 PGT vacancies in various subjects. For more details related to the exam schedule, candidates can refer to the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Open the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab Click on the PGT subject knowledge test admit card link Login and download the admit card Take printout for future reference

Exam Pattern

There will be a total of 100 multiple-choice questions and the total time duration of the exam will be 2 hours. One mark will be awarded for a right answer, whereas 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. There 5 multiple choices for a particular question(A, B, C, D, and E). Candidates can choose the right answers among four options (A, B, C, and D), if not choose any answer they should mark the E option. If none of the circles is marked then 0.25 marks will be deducted.