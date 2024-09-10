Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) exam. The written exam will be held on September 12, 13, 14, 15 and 17. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3069 PGT vacancies in various subjects. For more details related to the exam schedule, candidates can refer to the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Open official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab Click on the PGT subject knowledge test admit card link Login and download the admit card Take printout for future reference

Exam Pattern

There will be a total of 100 multiple-choice questions and the total time duration of the exam will be 2 hours. One mark will be awarded for a right answer, whereas 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. There 5 multiple choices for a particular question(A, B, C, D, and E). Candidates can choose the right answers among four options (A, B, C, and D), if not choose any answer they should mark the E option. If none of the circles is marked then 0.25 marks will be deducted. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

