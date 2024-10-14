NEET UG 2024 round 3 seat allotment result out, here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website mcc.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 or NEET UG 2024 round 3 counselling results. Candidates can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
Candidates can report at their allotted institutes till October 19, 2024. Candidates who are not allotted a seat in round 3 will be eligible for the NEET UG 2024 stray vacancy round. The result will be announced on October 29, 2024. Candidates can report to their allotted institutes from October 30 to November 5, 2024.
Steps to download NEET UG Counselling round 3 result
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
On the homepage, click on NEET UG Counselling round 3 result 2024 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
NEET UG 2024 re-examination was conducted on June 23, 2024, for 1563 candidates who experienced time loss during the May 5 exam.
