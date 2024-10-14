The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee ( UPSSSC ) has released the Health Worker (Female) Mains notification 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in from October 28 onwards. The last date to fill the form is November 27, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill 5272 Health Worker (Female) posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s Health Worker (Female) Mains notification 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 25.

Meanwhile, the Commission has announced the results and cut-off marks of Van Daroga Main exam 2024. The document verification round was conducted from May 21 to 30 for a total of 1402 candidates. UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 701 Forest Guard posts in the UP Forest Department.

Direct link to Van Daroga result 2022.