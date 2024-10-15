The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the document verification and interview for the State Service (Mains) 2023. Eligible candidates can check the notification regarding the postponement through the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The commission will release the revised schedule on the official website later on.

Earlier, the document verification and interview were scheduled to be held from October 14 to November 11. A total of 703 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The State Services Main exam was conducted from June 24 to 26 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM and on June 27 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 242 vacancies. For more details, candidates can refer to the official postponement notification.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Preliminary exam, a Main exam and a physical eligibility test (PET) based on the post.