The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will soon close the registration process for Research Centre Imarat (RCI) Apprentices (Graduate, Diploma, and ITI). Eligible candidates can submit their application through the official website www.drdo.gov.in till today, October 15.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 200 vacancies — 40 for Graduate Apprentice, 40 for Technician Apprentice (Diploma), and 120 for Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation). The period of apprenticeship will be one year. For more details, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as of August 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have completed the qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma, and ITI trade apprentices in 2022, 2023, and 2024 possessing a percentage more than 60%), are only eligible to apply.

Steps to register for the Apprentice program

Visit https://apprenticeshipindia.org or https://nats.education.gov.in Register using your details Search for the particular program Fill the application form and submit required documents Save the application form Print the application form for future reference