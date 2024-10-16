The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started an online application for the recruitment of Group 'A' post of Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), and Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant) in Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB) and Assam Rifles, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till November 14.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 345 vacancies — 5 posts for Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command), 176 posts for Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant) and 164 posts for Medical Officers (assistant Commandant).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The age limit for recruitment of Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command) should not be exceeding 50 years as of the closing date of receipt of the application. The age limit for recruitment of Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant) should not be exceeding 40 years as of the closing date of receipt of the application. The age limit for recruitment of Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant) should not be exceeding 30 years as of the closing date of receipt of the application. Age relaxation will be given to the candidates from reserved categories.

For more details related to the eligibility criteria candidates can refer to the official notification.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on an Interview followed by a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination Test (MET).

Steps to apply for ITBP CAPF MO posts

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the new user registration tab Register yourself using your details Login with your details and fill the application form Save the application form Take a print out for future reference

