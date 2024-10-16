The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the interview schedule for the State Services Exam interview 2024. Eligible candidates can check the interview schedule through the official website www.mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The commission has selected 313 candidates for the interview process. The interview will be conducted on November 11. Candidates can download the interview letter through the official website from October 29. Candidates should arrive at the interview center on the date of the interview at 10.00 am.

“All applicants should thoroughly examine the conditions shown in the interview letter and ensure to follow them. Applicants will be informed through a separate release regarding submission of preference of posts,” reads the official notification.

The mains examination was held on June 7, 2024.

Steps to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website www.mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on MPPSC State Services Examination interview schedule link Check the interview schedule and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the official notification.