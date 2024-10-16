The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Multiple posts (Senior Administrative Assistant, Stenographer, Jr. Medical Recond Officer, Pharmacist Or-2. Junior Physiotherapist, Junior Occupational Therapist). Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website upums.ac.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 82 vacancies. The examination will be conducted on October 19 in two shifts — 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. For details related to the exam date candidates can refer to the official website.

Direct link to the official exam date notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website upums.ac.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the multiple recruitment tab Click om download admit card link Fill the details and download the admit card Print it out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.