UPUMS Nursing Officer result 2024 announced; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website upums.ac.in.
The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) has announced the results of the Nursing Officer posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upums.ac.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 30, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 535 Nursing Officer posts.
Steps to download Nursing Officer result
Visit the official website upums.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the Nursing Officer result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Nursing Officer result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.