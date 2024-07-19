The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences ( UPUMS ) has announced the results of the Nursing Officer posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upums.ac.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 30, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 535 Nursing Officer posts.

Steps to download Nursing Officer result

Visit the official website upums.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Nursing Officer result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Nursing Officer result 2024.