The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has postponed the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Prelims Exam 2024. The exam will now be conducted in December 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 27, 2024.

The revised schedule will be released in due course of time. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies.

Here’s the deferment notification.

The Commission has also notified the postponement of UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination 2021 due to unavoidable reasons. The exam was scheduled for October 20, 2024. The revised exam schedule will be released later.

Here’s the postponement notification.