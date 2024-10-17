The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) (CHSL) Examination 2024 (Tier-I). Eligible candidates can check the final answer key on the official website ssc.gov.in till November 6 by 6.00 pm.

The commission has also uploaded the question paper, the marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates, and the final answer key. The Tier I examination was held from July 1 to July 11, 2024, and the result was declared on September 7, 2024. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Direct link to the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 3,712 vacancies in positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) across various government departments. The candidates who have qualified for the Tier I exam will appear for the Tier II exam on November 18. As per the Tier I result, 41,465 candidates will appear for the SSC CHSL Tier II exam and the typing test.

Steps to check the final answer key

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage click on the login link and enter the full details Your final answer key will be displayed Check the answer key and save it Take a print out for future reference