The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check their interview schedule through the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The interview will be held from October 21 to 29 at the J&K Public Service Commission Office, Solina, Srinagar. The interview will be conducted in two different slots — 9.30 am and 1.30 pm. Candidates can download their interview call letter through the official website from October 18. The commission has invited 274 candidates for the interview process.

Steps to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Check the interview schedule Save it for future reference