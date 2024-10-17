The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board ( GSEB ) has released the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board exams schedule 2025. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website gseb.org .

As per the notification, the SSC and HSC examination will commence on February 27, 2025. The SSC and HSC exam will conclude on March 10 and March 13, respectively.

Steps to download SSC/HSC exam schedule 2025

Visit the official website gseb.org On the homepage, click on the SSC/ HSC board exam schedule 2025 link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSC/HSC exam schedule 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.