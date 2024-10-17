Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the final results of the Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III.A Services) under Advt. No. 26/2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The Physical Certificate Verification and Counselling in phases (I,II,III and IV Phase) were held on January 1, May 5, July 22 and August 23, 2024. The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up 14 vacancies of Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies in Co-operative Department and 1 in Store-Keeper, Grade-II in Industries and Commerce Department. The pay scale is Rs 20,600 – 75900 (Level 10).

The written exam was conducted on January 28, 2023.

Steps to download TNPSC CSE Group 3 final result

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Under the Recruitments tab, click on ‘Results’ Now click on the final results link for COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION- III IN GROUP- III.A SERVICES 2022 Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSE Group 3 final result 2022.