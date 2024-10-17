HSSC Group C, D result 2024 declared, here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website hssc.gov.in.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the results of Group C, D 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website hssc.gov.in.
The Commission aims to fill 24,800 Group C and Group D vacancies through these examinations.
Steps to download HSSC Group C, D result 2024
- Visit the official website hssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the Results tab
- Click on Group C, D result 2024 link
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group C result 2024.
Direct link to Group D result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.