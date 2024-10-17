The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the results of Group C, D 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website hssc.gov.in .

The Commission aims to fill 24,800 Group C and Group D vacancies through these examinations.

Steps to download HSSC Group C, D result 2024

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on Group C, D result 2024 link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group C result 2024.

Direct link to Group D result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.