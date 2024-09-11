The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the application process for 5600 Constable vacancies (advertisement no. 14/2024). Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website hssc.gov.in by September 24.

The commission is not charging any application fees from the candidates. This recruitment drive aims to fill 5600 vacancies for three posts — 4000 vacancies for General Duty Male Constables, 600 posts for General Duty Female Officers, and 1000 vacancies for Male Constable in India Reserve Battalions.

How to apply for HSSC Constable 2024

Go to the official website hssc.gov.in Go to the advertisement tab Open advertisement no. 14/2024, find the registration link Fill your required details Save the application Take print out for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The minimum qualification for applying is that the candidates should have qualified Class 12 (10+2) from a recognized board or institution. The candidate should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit in Class 12 (10+2). Candidates with higher education will not get any extra credit.

Age Limit: Candidates between the age of 18 years to 25 years can apply for the post. Age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates.

Selection process

The selection process involves three tests—Physical Measurement, Physical Screening, and Knowledge Test. Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test are both of a qualifying nature only.

For PMT and PST, the commission will invite an adequate number of candidates based on their merit in the group C Common Eligibility Test (CET). After that, candidates equal to four times the number of vacancies (around 22,400) will be invited for the knowledge test.

The Knowledge test will carry 94.5 percent of the total weightage and will comprise objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

For more details related to the examination, candidates can refer to the official notification.

