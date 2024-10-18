The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a change in the examination pattern of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2025. Eligible candidates can check the revised exam pattern through the official website www.nta.ac.in.

The NTA has declared that the optional question format for Section B, which was implemented as a relief to students during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be discontinued. Earlier, students had to attempt 5 questions out of 10 numerical questions in section B of each subject.

“The examination structure would return to its original format, where Section B will contain only 5 (five) questions per subject, and candidates will be required to attempt all 5 (five) questions, without any options for selection in JEE (Main) 2025 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech), Paper 2 A (B Arch) and Paper 2 B (B Planning),” reads the official notification. For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

The candidate is awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. The total score of the examination is 300 marks.

The NTA has also announced that the application process for the first phase of the JEE Mains 2025 exam will begin soon on the official website.