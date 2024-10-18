The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has postponed the application deadline for the Engineering Services Examination 2025. As per the notification, the applicants can fill up their forms at upsc.gov.in from October 18 to November 22, 2024. The application correction window will open from November 23 to 29, 2024.

Earlier, the registration deadline was October 8, 2024. The Commission has also increased the number of vacancies to 457. The Preliminary/Stage-I examination will be conducted on February 9, 2025.

The ESE 2025 was notified on September 18, 2024 with last date for receipt of application as October 8, 2024. Meanwhile, the Government has decided to include Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) with its sub-cadres of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Signal and Telecom and Stores in the scheme of ESE, 2025. Keeping in view of the decision of the Government for inclusion of IRMS in ESE, 2025, the Commission has decided to reschedule the examination process, reads the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have obtained a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or obtained a degree/ diploma in Engineering from such foreign University/College/Institution and under such conditions as may be recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for ESE 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ESE 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

