The Indian Post released the third merit list of the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in July 2024 for various circles except Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and 48 divisions. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

“GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July 2024: List-III of Shortlisted Candidates Published (Except Jharkhand, Maharashtra and 48 divisions due to Model Code of Conduct declared by ECI),” reads the official notification. The Indian Post has also released the first list of Shortlisted Candidates Published for Haryana & Jammu Kashmir.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44228 vacancies in different circles. The registration window opened on July 15 and closed on August 5, 2024.

Steps to download GDS July result 2024

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Go to the “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 Shortlisted Candidates” link Click on the relevant circle Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference