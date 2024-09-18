India Post GDS merit list 2 released, here’s how to check
Candidates can check the merit list from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Indian Post has released the second merit list of the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) July 2024 for various circles except Haryana and Jammu Kashmir. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
“GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 : List-II of Shortlisted Candidates Published for all Circles (Except Haryana & Jammu Kashmir),” reads the notification
Steps to download GDS July result 2024
Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Go to the “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 Shortlisted Candidates” link
Click on the relevant circle
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44228 vacancies in different circles. The registration window opened on July 15 and closed on August 5, 2024.
