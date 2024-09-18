Indian Post has released the second merit list of the Gramin Dak Sevaks ( GDS ) July 2024 for various circles except Haryana and Jammu Kashmir. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in .

“GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 : List-II of Shortlisted Candidates Published for all Circles (Except Haryana & Jammu Kashmir),” reads the notification

Steps to download GDS July result 2024

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Go to the “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 Shortlisted Candidates” link Click on the relevant circle Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44228 vacancies in different circles. The registration window opened on July 15 and closed on August 5, 2024.