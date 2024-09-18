Indian Post has released the second merit list of the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) July 2024 for various circles except Haryana and Jammu Kashmir. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

“GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 : List-II of Shortlisted Candidates Published for all Circles (Except Haryana & Jammu Kashmir),” reads the notification

Steps to download GDS July result 2024

  1. Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

  2. Go to the “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 Shortlisted Candidates” link

  3. Click on the relevant circle

  4. Check and download the result

  5. Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44228 vacancies in different circles. The registration window opened on July 15 and closed on August 5, 2024.

