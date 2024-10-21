The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has re-opened the document upload window for Combined Civil Services Examination – I (Group – I Services). Eligible candidates can upload their documents through the official website tnpsc.gov.in till November 2.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on July 13 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 posts. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

“The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission consequent to the verification of certificates uploaded by the candidates in respect of the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination – I (Group – I Services), notified vide Commissions Notification No.04/2024, dated 28.03.2024, it is found that some of the candidates have not uploaded / partially uploaded / certain defects noticed in the certificates uploaded,” reads the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, the Main exam, and the interview round.