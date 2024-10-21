The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.opsc.gov.in .

The examination will be conducted on October 27 in two shifts — General Studies Paper-I from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and General Studies Paper-II from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The exam will be held in five zones Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur. Each paper will consist of 200 marks. For every wrong answer marked by the candidates, 0.33 marks will be deducted. The General Studies (Paper - I) will have 100 multiple-choice questions and Paper - II will have 80 multiple-choice questions.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 399 vacancies for Group A and B posts. The salary for Group A posts will be Rs 56,100 and for Group B posts it will be Rs 44,900.

Steps to download OCS Prelims admit card 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OCS Prelims admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, main exam, and the interview round.