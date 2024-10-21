The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has announced the final result of the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in .

A total of 683 candidates have been recommended to for appointment against 683 notified vacancies. The document verification and personality test round was conducted for 1367 candidates from September 10 to October 7, 2024.

“The candidature of selected candidates is subject to further verification of the testimonials/ certificates furnished by the candidates by the concerned Appointing Authority,” reads the notification.

Steps to download OCS final result 2022

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OCS 2022 final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the admit card for OCS Prelims 2023. The examination will be conducted on October 27 in two shifts — General Studies Paper-I from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and General Studies Paper-II from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The exam will be held in five zones Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 399 vacancies for Group A and B posts. The salary for Group A posts will be Rs 56,100 and for Group B posts it will be Rs 44,900.