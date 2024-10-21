The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi (CBSE) has opened the application correction window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test December 2024 ( CTET December 2024 ). Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at ctet.nic.in till October 25, 2024.

“The candidates shall be permitted to make online correction in their following particulars i.e. name, father and mother name, date of birth, category, differently abled category, Paper opted (i.e. Paper I or Paper II subject to availability of capacity in particular city), Subject for Paper II, language I and/or II opted, Address of correspondence and the name of the Institution/College/University from where he/ she has obtained his/ her B. Ed. Degree/ Diploma in Elementary Education etc,” reads the notification. This is a one time facility. No change will be accepted through offline mode.

Steps to make corrections to the CTET Dec 2024 form

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Correction Window: CTET Dec-2024” Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

CTET 2024 will be conducted on December 14 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. There will be two CTET papers — Paper I will be for candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V and Paper II for candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Applicants can appear for both Paper I and Paper II.

The results are likely to be released by the end of January, 2025.

