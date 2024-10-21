The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

“Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice,” reads the notification.

A total of 237 candidates have been declared qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 conducted by the UPSC in April and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

Steps to download CDS 1 final result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CDS 1 final result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CDS 1 final result 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission has postponed the registration deadline for the Engineering Services Examination 2025 (ESE 2025). Candidates can register on the official website upsc.gov.in till November 22, 2024. The application correction window will open from November 23 to 29, 2024.

The Preliminary/Stage-I examination will be conducted on June 8, 2025, and the Main exam will be held on August 10, 2025, respectively. The Commission has also increased the number of vacancies to 457.