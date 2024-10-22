The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for the month of November 2024. As per the notification, the certificate verification for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Exam, 2023 will be held from October 28 to November 10, 2024. The Preliminary exam for the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/ Services, 2023 will be conducted on November 3, 2024.

The Traffic Constable under State Transport Authority, 2024 Preliminary exam will be conducted on November 17, 2024. The Main exams for Assistant Training Officer 2024 and the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts 2023 will be held in November 2024 (second fortnight). Candidates can check more information available in the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the CGL Prelims answer key 2024 at ossc.gov.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 24, 2024. The exam was conducted on October 20 through OMR mode in 30 districts across the state. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 vacancies.

Direct link to CGL Prelims answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.