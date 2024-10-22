Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/ Upper Subordinate Services Main Examination schedule 2024 (PCS Mains 2024). The main exam will be conducted from November 16 to 19 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The exam will be held at various centers in Haridwar and Haldwani city.

The PCS Mains 2024 admit card will be released at psc.uk.gov.in on October 31, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 182 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PCS Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PCS Mains 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference