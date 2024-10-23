The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam date, exam centers, and more details related to the exam for the Medical Officer (Ayurveda) Central Establishment Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The offline pen-and-paper recruitment exam will be held on December 22, 2024, from 9.30 to 11.30 a.m.

The recruitment drive is held for 40 vacancies. The candidates who will qualify for the recruitment test and fulfill the eligibility conditions will be called for the interview process. The application process for the Medical Officer was closed on May 2, 2024. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Test Center Details Center Of Test Center code Jaipur 11 Jammu 34 Kochi 24 Kolkata 06 Lucknow 26 Mumbai 05 Nagpur 13 Port Blair 37 Ranchi 41 Vishakhapatnam 51

Scheme of the test

The test will be of two hours duration.

All questions will carry equal marks.

The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

The medium of the test will be both English and Hindi.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question.

The level of the question paper will be of the degree in Ayurveda of a recognized University.

The test will carry a maximum of 300 marks.

“Recruitment Test and the interview shall carry a 75:25 weightage for those candidates shortlisted out of the recruitment test and those who qualify in the interview,” reads the official notification.