The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) results 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

A total of 8516 candidates have qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The written exam was conducted on April 13, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 457 posts.

“The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CDS (I) result 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CDS (I) result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

