The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview schedule of the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under the joint cadre of Public Works Roads (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)D] under Advt. No. 34/2023. As per the notification, the interview will be conducted on November 5 and 6, 2024.

The interview call letter will be released at apsc.nic.in on October 29, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 posts.

The candidates appearing for the interview/viva-voce must bring their original documents along with self attested photocopies. The list of document includes: HSLC/HS Admit/ Marksheet/ Pass Certificate as a proof of age, HSLC Marksheet and Pass Certificate, HSSLC Marksheet and Pass Certificate, Degree Marksheet (All Semesters) and Pass Certificate, CGPA Conversion Formula of the respective universities and others. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Asst Engineer interview call letter 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AE (Mechanical) interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference